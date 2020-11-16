LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s Women Build Program will be gathering today to help with the building of a home in Lansing.

The Women’s Build Program works with local women leaders and other community members to share Habitat Capital Region’s mission to help eliminate substandard housing in the community.

The current home that is being worked on will go to a Habitat homebuyer who has gone through their Homeownership Program. Lonetta, a mother to 5 will soon own and live in the home.

About ten years ago her family grew unexpectedly- when She began fostering and later adopting children who were in difficult circumstances, needing a home.

Today with professional advisory and safety precautions, women in the area will begin building the walls of the home. If you want to help, you can head to Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s website.