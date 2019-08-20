Captain Daryl Green unanimously approved as new Police Chief

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials have a campaign to keep residents safe and understand the risks of using marijuana.

The Ingham County Health Department is using Know The Weed Facts to emphasize safe storage, dangers associated with driving under the influence of marijuana, and youth health risks.

38 percent of high school students report having used marijuana in their life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A series of focus groups in Ingham County confirmed the need for consistent, factual information regarding marijuana use.