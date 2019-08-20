LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Board of Police Commissioners unanimously approved Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green today.
He is officially the permanent police chief after taking on the acting role on August 1.
The move followed the retirement of former chief of police Mike Yankowski.
Chief Daryl Green has been with the Lansing Police Department since 1997.
Captain Daryl Green unanimously approved as new Police Chief
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Board of Police Commissioners unanimously approved Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green today.