Car chase leads to multiple crashes and arrest in Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The last day for curbside sales at the MSU Dairy Store is September 14th, 2020.

MSU Dairy Plant and Store is pausing operations citing economic conditions, according to a tweet from MSU Dairy Store.

Dairy manufacturing has a long tradition at MSU with the very first cow being brought to campus in 1867 and the first dairy short course offered in 1894.