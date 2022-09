INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire officials tell 6 News a car crashed into the Comerica Bank on Marsh Road in Okemos Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened some time around 12 p.m.

An official said the driver of the car backed into the building and shattered the big window at the front of the store.

The good news is the structure of the building is fine and no one was injured, an official with the Meridian Township Fire Department said.