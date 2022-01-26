Car crashes into Eaton County house

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies had to close down eastbound lanes on the M-50 roadway for two and a half hours this morning after a car hit a house.

Courtesy: Michigan State Police First District Twitter

According to a Twitter thread from Michigan State Police, a trooper was at the scene around 2:56 a.m.

The four people in the car and the homeowner were not injured in the crash.

Even though there were no injuries, the crash did rupture the natural gas line to the house. Consumers Energy was able to restore the line and install a new meter.

The crash is still under investigation.