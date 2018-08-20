UPDATE: Police identify driver and passenger in fatal car crash in Lansing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: 3:59p.m.- Lansing Police have identified the driver and front passenger of the vehicle. The driver was 43-year-old Jose Angel Aguilera and the front passenger was 36-year-old Gardenia Herrera. Both were from Texas. The two were dating, the 5-year-old boy was theirs, and the two other girls were Herrera's from a previous relationship.



The 3 children remain in critical condition.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m. - A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash late last night.

According to a Lansing Police spokesman the driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man, died this morning at a local hospital.

His 36-year-old wife, a passenger in the front seat, died at the scene of the crash.

Three children, a 5-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 12 year-old girl, who were passengers in the back seat are hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues and alcohol is still considered a factor in the crash.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Police are investigating a deadly crash from last night.

They tell 6 News a car slammed into a local elementary school.

One person died and four others were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. last night at the new Pattengill on Fairview Street in Lansing on the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.

Police tell us alcohol is a factor in the crash but they're still investigating.

We're told a 36 year old woman died in the crash, a 43 year old man was severely injured as well as two girls, ages 12 and 11, and a 5 year old boy.

