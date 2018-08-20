UPDATE: Police identify driver and passenger in fatal car crash in Lansing
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: 3:59p.m.- Lansing Police have identified the driver and front passenger of the vehicle. The driver was 43-year-old Jose Angel Aguilera and the front passenger was 36-year-old Gardenia Herrera. Both were from Texas. The two were dating, the 5-year-old boy was theirs, and the two other girls were Herrera's from a previous relationship.
The 3 children remain in critical condition.
UPDATE: 9:50 a.m. - A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash late last night.
According to a Lansing Police spokesman the driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old man, died this morning at a local hospital.
His 36-year-old wife, a passenger in the front seat, died at the scene of the crash.
Three children, a 5-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 12 year-old girl, who were passengers in the back seat are hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues and alcohol is still considered a factor in the crash.
This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.
ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Police are investigating a deadly crash from last night.
They tell 6 News a car slammed into a local elementary school.
One person died and four others were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened just after 11:00 p.m. last night at the new Pattengill on Fairview Street in Lansing on the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.
Police tell us alcohol is a factor in the crash but they're still investigating.
We're told a 36 year old woman died in the crash, a 43 year old man was severely injured as well as two girls, ages 12 and 11, and a 5 year old boy.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Police investigate more suspected criminal actions of Jackson sheriff
An ongoing controversy takes another turn as it’s revealed investigators are looking into more...Read More »
-
Man arrested after ramming into cars, trying to hit people
A Jackson man is behind bars after police say he purposely rammed his car into other vehicles and...Read More »
-
Judge orders trial of Michigan official on Flint charges
Goggins found there's probable cause for a trial. The legal standard isn't as high as beyond a...Read More »