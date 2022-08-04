MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Okemos were staying busy Thursday morning after a car crashed into a Quality Dairy on the corner West Grand River Road and Dobie Road.

At this time it’s not totally clear what caused the crash, but 6 News was at the scene and saw firefighters talking to a woman who looked shaken up.

However, police told 6 News that the accident was ‘nothing crazy’ and there were no ambulance on scene.

Photos below show the white Ford SUV having gone through the window of the local chain with several police officers standing nearby.