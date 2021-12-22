Car drives into house in Delta Twp.

6 News is on the scene, getting info on a car that completely drove into a house late this morning.

(UPDATE: 12/22/21 – 12:41 P.M.) — 6 News says that the man that was driving the car was taken to the hospital.

Though the house’s residents were inside at the time of the crash, no one was injured.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 11:45 a.m., a car plowed into the front of a home on the corner of Waverly Rd. and Edgemont Blvd.

6 News is on the scene talking with officials about the incident.

Delta Township Fire and Lansing Township Fire were at the crash site.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are made available.