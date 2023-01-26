EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A car spun out and hit a barrier at the 496 and US-127 north split Thursday morning.

The East Lansing Fire Department was on scene as well as a car from the East Lansing Police Department.

The car involved was a silver Ford sedan and most of the damage appeared to be to the front bumper.

A fire fighter on scene told 6 News that the driver was okay, but didn’t specify his exact condition.

A tow truck was also on scene, attempting to clear the car and debris.

As of 10 a.m. the Michigan Department of Transportation map showed the area as being all-cleared.