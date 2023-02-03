Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man lost more than just his car in Lansing on Friday.

Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.

According to LPD, the victim was shopping inside a thrift store when his car was stolen. The even worse news is his Yorkie dog was inside the car when it was taken.

Lansing Police said the victim left his car running with the doors unlocked while the dog stayed in the car. He also said no one had permission to drive his car and he doesn’t know who took it.

The keys were also left inside the car, LPD said.