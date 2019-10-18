52-year-old man in critical condition after accident with vehicle in Lansing

Local News

by: Megan Schellong ,

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING — Lansing Police responded to an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle today.

A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver has been identified as a 79-year-old man.

The accident occurred in the 5400 block of South Cedar Street just around 12:30 p.m.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the accident, according to the Lansing Police Department.

  • Site of the crash on the 5400 block of S. Cedar.
  • Site of the crash on the 5400 block of S. Cedar.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar