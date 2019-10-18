52-year-old man in critical condition after accident with vehicle in Lansing

LANSING — Lansing Police responded to an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle today.



A 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver has been identified as a 79-year-old man.



The accident occurred in the 5400 block of South Cedar Street just around 12:30 p.m.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the accident, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Site of the crash on the 5400 block of S. Cedar.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600.