LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — High school students of Career and Technical Education (CTE) gathered at the Michigan Capitol on Thursday to demonstrate the hands-on career skills they’ve been learning, and to show how they’ll apply them in their future careers.

The Career and Technical Education Showcase took place at Heritage Hall of the Michigan State Capitol Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Area manufacturing employers also attended the event.

“Career and technical education is important because it provides students with an opportunity to apply the academic skills that they’re learning through school in a setting of employment and training,” said Brian Pyle, State Director of Career and Technical Education.

Mid-Michigan area students at the event included those from Ingham ISD’s Wilson Talent Center and the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency.