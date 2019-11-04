Carol Wood is one of two incumbent candidates running for the Lansing City Council. Wood has been with the council for nearly twenty years.
She was elected to Council in November of 1999, and Carol won a 5th term to Council on November 8, 2015.
As a Council member, Carol has served in her first term as Vice President in 2002, and President of Council in 2003, 2013 and again in 2018. She also has sat on every Council Committee and chaired all of them at one time or other.
She serves on different Boards and Commissions based on her community involvement as well as her role as a City Council member and started a business in her spare time called “CEW Consultant.”
Carol Wood runs for Lansing City Council
