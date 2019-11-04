Carol Wood runs for Lansing City Council

A neighborhood on edge after someone broke into a house.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Police are hoping you can help identify the man.

"It's protocol to keep our front porch lights on." said Pat Nakfoor, Resident for 14 years.

Pat Nakfoor has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years now and says he is not surprised.

"I've had my vehicle ransacked looking for change..its part of just being here." Nakfoor added.

Numerous people in the Glenmore Manor Neighborhood woke up and saw video, of a guy looking in their cars.

"Someone came across on a bike across the neighbors yard over here and parked across the road. Checked the cars across the road, tried opening the doors and came to check the doors in my driveway. Luckily he couldn't get into any of them, turned around and rode off." said Jeffrey Hartmann, Resident for 5 years.

Jeffrey says its rare that he checks his security cameras in the morning.

"This morning I just happened to check part of it, because I checked the previous night. I accidentally left the side door of my van opened for a little bit. This morning I thought I should check and see. Turns out someone walked up my driveway to try to get into my cars." Hartmann added.

He added, this isn't the first time something like this happened.

"Someone actually got into our van, we left it unlocked on accident. They just got a bunch of change and just left a mess on the seat." Hartmann added.

Jeffrey posted pictures on the "Our Holt Community" Facebook page.

Then another added the video.

That is when Jeffrey found out he wasn't the only victim.

"I figured that I should give a heads up to people in the neighborhood, then I noticed it happened to someone else in the neighborhood." said Hartmann.

Jeffrey did send the surveillance video to police in hopes of catching him. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff's office.