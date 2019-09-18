CATA bus hits 72-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 72-year-old man was hit by a CATA bus near Lansing Community College.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the incident this morning at the corner of N. Capital Avenue and Shiawassee Street.

The man was hit while walking in the cross walk by the bus which was turning.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening critical injuries.

The driver and passengers on the bus were not injured during the accident.

