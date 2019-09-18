CATA bus hits 72-year-old man

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Three people are confirmed dead after an accident involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle. A fourth person was taken by ambulance to Sparrow Hospital.

Police believe the buggy was on the way home from an Amish school. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Police are on the scene and saying to avoid the area of Vermontville Highway and Bradley Rd. near Charlotte.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.