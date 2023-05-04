In need of a job? CATA and EATRAN may have you covered.

CORRECTION: This story corrects earlier reporting that stated the event happened on a different day.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two mid-Michigan transit agencies are hosting job fairs to find potential bus operators Thursday.

Both the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) are hosting interviews at the events.

CATA is also looking to hire a mechanic, as well as other full-time roles.

If you’re interested in going to the CATA job fair, there’s still time to attend.

The fair started at 7 a.m. and will go until 7 p.m. at the Lansing Center.

Feel like attending the EATRAN job fair? There’s still time to go too.

Interested applicants can head to the Lansing Mall until 6:30 p.m.