LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

CATA’s fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service and Shopping Bus services will not be operating.

According to CATA, the Spec-Tran will stay open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to schedule rides occurring on or after Tuesday, May 30.

