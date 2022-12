MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who was caught red handed stealing gifts from a porch.

Police said the alleged porch pirate is wanted for questioning in a larceny of packages investigation.

Officials didn’t say exactly where or when the incident happened, just that they’re asking for help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dietz at 517-853-4800.