CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Turf stolen from public space in downtown East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of East Lansing says they have had a persistent problem with thefts and vandalisms from the public spaces set up outside the Division Street Parking Garage.

In the pictures below, you can see a group of three people rolling up a piece of turf and taking it away.







The city says along with the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority and several donors, they have invested a lot of time and money to create spaces that people can enjoy during the pandemic.

“We appreciate those who have enjoyed these spaces responsibly. Unfortunately, negative behaviors, including theft and vandalism, have continued to be a persistent problem, and have made it difficult to continue with these placemaking efforts,” the City of East Lansing said.

They also warned that security camera have been set up in the location outside of the Division Street Parking Garage.

The city asks if you know these people to email elpdtips@elpolice.com or call 1-877-ELPD-TIP.

They also said if the item is returned, no further action will be taken.