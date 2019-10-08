CDC awards $1 million to Michigan for PFAS health study

LANSING, Mich. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) granted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) $1 million for a new study.

MDHHS is one of only seven recipients of a competitive grant.

The study will investigate the relationship between drinking water contaminated with per- and and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and health effects.

“Already a national leader in PFAS research, this grant will allow Michigan to contribute directly to a nationwide study of the health effects of PFAS exposure,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS in a press release. “This study will also allow us to expand a multi-year effort we have underway in Parchment and northern Kent County.”

The project will launch in the City of Parchment, Cooper Township and the North Kent County area. These communities were selected for the study because uniquely high PFAS levels have been found in their drinking water and their populations are large enough to meet the requirements of the ATSDR grant.

Michigan plans to recruit 1,000 adults and 300 children across the selected communities to participate in the project. A start date for recruitment and data collection has not been finalized due to planning and coordinating with ATSDR.

This funding will allow residents at the funded sites across the country to provide important information about PFAS and health to the first nationwide multi-site PFAS study.

ATSDR’s announcement of the funding is available online. For more information on PFAS in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/pfasresponse.