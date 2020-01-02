Celebrate 183 years of Michigan History on Statehood Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Be a part of history in Lansing as the Michigan History Center celebrates 183 years at its annual Statehood Day celebration.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th and like every good birthday party, will include music, games, and cake.
The 2020 celebration will include a new hands-on tin punching activity that is fun for the whole family.
Sign up for the 3rd Annual Statehood Day Euchre Tournament or the first ever Sheep to Shawl competition.
Enjoy live folk music from the Front Paige Band, visit with the Kings 8th British Regiment and check out statehood documents including Michigan’s first constitution.
Learn the art of quilting with the Cotton Patchers of the Capitol City Quilt Guild as well as opportunities to learn how wool becomes clothing or churning butter.
Pay tribute to those who created our state at this free event that goes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
