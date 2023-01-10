GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol.

Irvine, who has hosted several Food Network shows including “Dinner: Impossible” and “Restaurant: Impossible,” will be at Grand Rapids Total Wine & More Saturday for a meet and greet and bottle signing event for Irvine’s Spirits.

Irvine’s Spirits was started with the help of Boardroom Spirits out of Pennsylvania. In 2022, the company officially launched Irvine’s own line of gin and vodka. Michigan is just one of a handful of states where the spirits can be purchased.

A portion of the profits from Irvine’s Spirits go to the Robert Irvine Foundation, which looks to support service members, veterans, first responders and their families.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Grand Rapids Total Wine and More. To find more information on the event, go to irvinespirits.com.