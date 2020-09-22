Central Michigan names new athletic director

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Central Michigan University has a new athletic director in Amy Folan, with university President Bob Davies making the hire Tuesday morning.

She will officially begin her role with the Chippewas Oct. 5. She takes over for Michael Alford, who left to join Florida State’s athletic department as the CEO of Seminol Boosters last month.

CMU President Bob Davies announces the hire of Amy Folan as the university's next Zyzelewski Family AVP/Director of Athletics. Folan brings to CMU extensive experience in collegiate athletics, with special focus on fundraising and compliance.https://t.co/tNRDAOS7Zp pic.twitter.com/1Nj6YkJEYr — CMU Athletics (@CMUAthletics) September 22, 2020

Folan joined Central Michigan after being the senior associate athletic director at the University of Texas since 2012. As a Longhorn, she was involved with mostly fundraising and financial parts of the athletic department. Her current position included roles with the fundraising arm of Texas Athletics and the ticket office. She was also involved in special projects with the athletic director like strategic initiatives and other business moves.

A Tuesday press release touted Folan’s fundraising success for the Longhorn Foundation. In 2019 alone, the membership grew by 18,600 people and the total annual fund grew to 42.9 million.

Folan played soccer at Connecticut and later earned her master’s degree at the University of Georgia.

She was also previously involved with the NCAA, where she worked three years as a membership services representative, being directly in charge of the Atlantic 10, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference with legislative issues.

Michael Alford, 51, joined CMU in 2017 and replaced Dave Heeke, making Folan the school’s third athletic director in the last four years.