LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ll have several chances for rain and storms in mid-Michigan Thursday as a low pressure system tracks through the area.

A few isolated rain showers and storms will be likely Thursday morning, with another area of storms arriving this afternoon.

Thankfully, no severe weather threat is expected with these storms.

Another round of rain and storms will arrive Thursday evening, and will continue to be scattered across the region overnight.

Scattered showers will remain in the area for the day on Friday, with significantly colder air moving in behind the showers for the weekend.