LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Yelling, screaming, pushing and shoving.

That was the scene inside an Ingham County courtroom on Thursday.

It all happened after two teen murder suspects, a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, accepted a plea deal in the fatal shooting of Noah Sisung last October.

The argument was between the families and associates of the suspects and the victims. Police and security struggled to keep both sides apart.

Noah Sisung’s family is upset that the murder charges were dropped. Instead, a manslaughter charge was added.

Late last year, Noah’s family expressed frustration when it was announced that the defendants wouldn’t be charged as adults.

“If you’re old enough to do it, you should be old enough to pay for it. It doesn’t matter,” Noah’s mom said.

On Oct. 22, 2021, Noah was shot and killed on Pennsylvania Avenue near Kendon Drive.

This is all happening just one day after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced that she would not charge two other juvenile suspects as adults in the death of 20-year-old Tomaz J. Shessia.

Shessia was killed near a bus stop by two teens on March 23.

In a statement on the matter, Siemon said childhood is ‘a unique and distinct chapter in life,’ and the law recognizes that.

“The juvenile court was created over 100 years ago, recognizing that children are different than adults and those unique differences should be considered by public agencies, including by courts and prosecutors,” Siemon said.