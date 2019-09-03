Charges authorized in Jan. murder of Lansing woman

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Eaton County say an arrest has been made in the January murder of a Lansing woman.

Sheriff Tom Reich and Prosecutor Doug Lloyd announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Julian Revilla was charged in the shooting death of Suzann Fedewa. The 23-year-old’s body was found along Old Lansing Road near Division Street in Eaton County on January 3.

Revilla faces four charges in the case, including first degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Revilla is currently in prison in Ohio on several charges. Police records show he has a criminal record in Michigan dating back to 2010.

Lloyd said Revilla will be brought back to Michigan to face charges in the case.

This story will be updated.

