Charges dropped against MSU students who made threat against MSU president in 2019

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Charges issued against an Oakland County man for allegedly making a “terrorist threat” about killing Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley have been dismissed, according to Nichols Law Firm.

In August 2019, two Michigan State University students faced charges of making a false terrorism threat while on campus.

Rami Souguir, then 18, of Ann Arbor and Jennifer Spicer, then 20, of Marrero, Louisiana, were ordered to have no contact with MSU President Samuel Stanley and his family.

The two were not allowed on the MSU campus.

They were charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime in August 2019.

Mike Nichols, attorney for Souguir, elaborated about what Souguir and Spicer, who Nichols said were in a romantic relationship, were accused of.

“They’re claiming that my client and his girlfriend, either together or in what we call conspiracy, did a post on a social media site that made reference to killing the Michigan State University president,” he said.

Nichols said while he does not deny the allegations are serious, he said the charges are extreme.

“There’s no malice. At worst, this is a sophomoric, juvenile prank. I mean, come on,” he said. “I get it, we’re in a day and age where we don’t want to be the next campus where there’s an active shooter situation and people are hurt or killed. I get that. But let’s do a level of intervention that tries to find a balance between the hysteria and the reality.”

The two were released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond in August 2019.

Last August, they could have been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Stanley released the following statement on the alleged threats and arrests in 2019: