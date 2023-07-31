The Charlotte City Manager plans to resign and take another job, according to the city’s mayor.

Michael Armitage posted the news about Erin LaPere on the city’s Facebook page on Sunday night.

He said that she was a “top candidate” when she applied for the job three years ago, even though she did not have experience as a city manager.

“After taking the role, she immediately identified the crisis the city was facing: underfunded pensions and depleted savings,” Armitage wrote. “She led the effort to reduce operational spending and increase contributions to the pension system, while also replenishing our ‘rainy day’ fund. Furthermore, we have also received MILLIONS of grant dollars!”

Armitage suggested in his comments that LaPere is going to work with a different community. 6 News has reached out LaPere to find out what her next move is.

The Charlotte City Council will meet tonight to take up her resignation. Her last day looks to be Tuesday, August 22nd.