CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — More than a week after the mass exodus of Charlotte’s volunteer firefighters, the Charlotte City Manager has stated that the volunteers cannot be re-hired as a group.

Instead, they will need to re-apply for the positions individually.

The decision comes after multiple discussions City Manager Erin LaPere had with the City of Charlotte’s legal counsel and resigned volunteer firefighters.

In a public meeting held on Monday, volunteer firefighters in Charlotte said they haven’t been supported by city leaders for years. They claim that the council was trying to limit their use of trucks and that the council was even spreading lies about their leaders.

“Dropping our boots was the hardest thing we ever had to do. We never wanted to leave you unprotected and it has been killing us every minute since we have not been in our boots serving this community,” said Ron Smith, a former volunteer firefighter.

Despite the lack of support vocalized by the former firefighters, LaPere stated that most of the volunteer firefighters have expressed their desire to return to duty.

LaPere also commended the efforts of the six full-time firefighters following who took on more work in the absence of the volunteers.

The city is also looking for an interim fire chief after Robert Vogel said he would be stepping down effective April 4.

Those interested in applying to be a volunteer firefighter can click here.