CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte food pantry is asking for the help of the community after it was trashed.

When locals went to make a donation to the Charlotte East Side Food Pantry, they saw that the building was damaged and nearly all of the shelves were emptied.

Some of the insulation had been removed, and someone even took the lights out of the pantry shed.

Pantry owner David Howe said that although the vandalism has him heartbroken, things will be okay.

“It’ll get built back up,” Howe said.

Howe has called Charlotte home for nearly 60 years, but the food pantry’s inception began four years ago.

He bought a shed and turned it into the pantry to help people who are struggling to afford food.

“Hearing there’s a lot of people that go hungry especially children and seniors and I thought there’s gotta be some way to get food to these people who don’t have the money,” he said.

Thanks to Howe and the help of Charlotte community members, the food pantry has been kept stocked.

But on top recent damage, Howe also noticed that someone has been taking a bit too much off of the shelves.

Shelves are bare at Charlotte’s East Side Food Pantry, after a recent ransacking.

“It broke my heart because someone is being greedy or someone is taking a lot of advantage of the free goods,” Howe stated.

The pantry is unlocked 24/7 all year because Howe said he wants those in need to have unlimited access to the pantry.

“I don’t know why there’s a need for damage and destruction,” he said. “It’s not bad but there should be none. I’m just trying to keep it full so I can help some people.”

While Howe said that it’s hard to keep a close eye on the shed, he believes more locals will help with monitoring things.

Want to help Charlotte’s East Side Food Pantry out? Donations can be dropped off in the empty lot next to Beacon Sales located at 1285 Lansing Road in Charlotte.