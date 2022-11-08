LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Charlotte man was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

James Carlo, 76 of Charlotte, entered the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Charlotte on Nov. 4 and allegedly fired one round at another person in the bar.

Nobody was hit by the round allegedly fired by Carlo, and he was then arrested and taken to the Eaton County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday on multiple charges related to the alleged shooting in the 56th District Court and his bond was set at $250,000.