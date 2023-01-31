CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A 42-year-old man from Charlotte fired a gun into the air and caused a standoff with law enforcement on Monday night.

According to officials, officers from the Charlotte Police Department were called to the 300 block of North Sheldon Street in Charlotte in response to a weapons violation complaint.

Police said the man was having a mental health crisis when he fired a gun into the air and went back inside his home.

Law enforcement then set up a perimeter around the home and a negotiator with the Charlotte Police Department was called down to the scene to speak with the man.

The negotiator was able to communicate with the man by phone and managed to get him to come out of his home peacefully.

The man was brought into police custody and later taken to Sparrow Hospital for an evaluation, officials said.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and is still under review for criminal charges.