CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Charlotte Public Schools released a statement regarding an “incident” with some 8th-grade students.

On Thursday, 8th grade Charlotte students walked from downtown Charlotte to Charlotte Middle School. During the walk, an undisclosed “incident” took place.

Charlotte Middle School Principal Ryan Guimont said the Charlotte Police Department is investigating the situation.

“All students and staff are safe and were able to return to Charlotte Middle School before the end of the school day,” said Guimont. “Parents/Guardians of students that were directly impacted will be receiving individual phone calls. Additional steps will be taken with the Charlotte Police Department to ensure that this situation is handled appropriately and effectively.”

6 News has reached out to the Charlotte Superintendent for further information but has not received a response.

