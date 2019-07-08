Charlotte restaurant cleared to re-open after food safety tests

A Charlotte restaurant that was closed during a food safety investigation has been the okay to reopen.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department has cleared Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Charlotte to reopen as of today.

Tequila’s is following an approved food safety plan after undergoing an inspection this afternoon.

The health department will continue to monitor the restaurant’s implementation of the plan to ensure food safety. BEDHD is not aware of the restaurant’s exact reopening date and time.

Investigation into the cause of the June 2019 outbreak is still ongoing, and an exact cause has not been determined at this time.

Last month dozens of people reported becoming ill after eating at the restaurant.