Charlotte restaurant closed after illnesses reported

If you have eaten at the Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Charlotte between June 16 and June 18, this is important news for you.

Tuesday night the Barry-Eaton District Health Department temporarily closed Tequila’s Mexican Grill in Charlotte.

The closing was ordered after gastrointestinal (digestive) illness was reported in 10 people who ate at the restaurant for lunch on Sunday, June 16th. The Health Department is in the process of investigating the restaurant and the illnesses.

The first complaint of illness was received Tuesday morning.

A second complaint came in later in the day after after the investigation had begun.

The restaurant will not re-open before employees are interviewed by BEDHD staff as part of the investigation.

Next steps for Tequila’s Mexican Grill will be decided based on the results of these interviews.

According to the health department statement, the restaurant is cooperative and is participating in the investigation.

All known individuals who were ill report feeling better.

If you ate at Tequila’s Mexican Grill, 430 N Cochran Ave. in Charlotte on Sunday, June 16th through Tuesday, June 18th and are feeling ill (especially with nausea, abdominal cramping, vomiting, or diarrhea), please contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at (517) 541-2615.

If you are feeling sick, please also contact your health care provider.