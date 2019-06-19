Charlotte restaurant closes and re-opens after customers get sick

If you looked at the doors at Tequila’s Mexican Grill, you’d think the restaurant was closed because of “kitchen repairs.”



Officials at the Barry-Eaton Health Department say they closed the restaurant.



After getting reports of 10 people getting sick after eating there on Father’s Day.



Many regular customers had no idea that the restaurant was shut down when they went to have a meal.



The Health Department over saw the cleaning of the kitchen and made them get rid of the “ready to eat items.”



After interviewing the staff decided it would be okay to re-open the restaurant, we spoke to an official who explained the quick turn around.

“It depends on what kind of cleaning needs to be taken and what kind of interviews need to happen. Or anything else that needs to ocur before the Health Department is satisfied that can dine at a restaurant safely.” said Sarah Surna, Community Health Promotion Specialist.



One regular customer says she was surprised they were closed due to health reasons and surprised about how quickly they were able to re-open.



“I want them to investigate more and see what shut them, I probably will not come back.”



The Health Department wants people who ate at the restaurant between June 16th and June 18th to come forward if they felt sick.



While the restaurant is open again, health officials still are not sure what the problem was.



The investigation is still going on.