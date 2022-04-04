CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – After a mass exodus, Charlotte volunteer firefighters are back on duty.

Mark Jordan has also been selected as the new fire chief.

Jordan is the former fire chief of the Bellevue Fire Department. He has more than 22 years of firefighting experience. He was sworn in a day early to assist with managing the return of the former volunteers of the Charlotte Fire Department.

The city council approved him early because Fire Department matters could not be addressed by the city manager without a fire chief present.

The move allowed Chief Jordan to approve the return of the volunteers during tonight’s meeting.

On March 21, all Charlotte firefighters quit at once, citing issues with the mayor.

The previous fire chief quit the next day.

