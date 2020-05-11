Check out the scheduled routes and times for the Michigan military flyovers tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard is scheduled to flyover Lansing around 3:30 p.m.

Credit: 127th Wing Facebook Page

Dates and times are subject to change due to weather and operational requirements >>>

Capture your best photo of the Tankers or the Hawgs and submit it to the 127th Wing Facebook Page’s private messenger for a chance to win squadron patches and a signed photograph.



“Aircraft from the Michigan Air National Guard will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers to show appreciation to the thousands of Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need,” said the 127th Wing in a Facebook Post.



That same day, one or more A-10 Thunderbolts, also known as “Warthogs,” will fly over Traverse City, Grand Rapids, and Battle Creek starting around 2:40 p.m.

The Blue Angels are expected to flyover Detroit starting around 11:30 a.m.



The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is part of America Strong, which recognizes healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel. It also stands in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”



The team wants to remind spectators to follow social distancing guidelines. The Blue Angels will themselves take precautions such as air-to-air refueling during transit and having no scheduled stops en route to reduce potential exposure to the virus.



The Blue Angels typically fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation. Since pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency these flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the Department of Defense.

The last scheduled flyovers are in Novi and Detroit on Wednesday, May 13th.