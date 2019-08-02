Check your trees for Asian longhorned beetles

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - Authorities are on the scene of a fire at a multi-story home on the 600 block of Steward Ave.

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): The fire started on the second story of the five-unit building.

Spring Harbor, Blackman-Leoni, Jackson and Summit firefighters are working to contain the still active fire at the core of the house.

All five-units have been evacuated and no one is injured, but everyone in the building has been displaced.

The Red Cross also showed up to assist the residents.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: The call came in just before 10:00 p.m. and several fire departments are responding to the active scene to put out the fire.

The home is on the city's northwest side near Ganson St.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.