JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Could Chick-Fil-A expand to Jackson?

The company released a statement regarding the area’s lacking of the chicken-centric fast food franchise.

According to Jackson Anchor Initiative Board Chairman Terry Mierzwa, the main issue for Chick-Fil-A is finding the perfect spot to establish a franchise.

“They’d love to be close to I-94, and major traffic flow nearby,” Mierzwa said. “I think there’s always going to be an interest, but it’s a matter of finding the right spot.”

Though the company has not “given up” on finding a place to settle, the company cannot say where or when that will be.

If your hankering for “chikin” is that strong, Chick-Fil-A suggested going to their Okemos or Lansing locations.