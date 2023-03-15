LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Think babies.” That’s what hundreds of people who were at the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday want lawmakers to do.

They came out to urge lawmakers for help when it comes to finding more affordable child care.

“As a former early childhood educator, I found it not to be financially stable for me to stay within the field and I was unable to find childcare for six months,” said Rachelle McKissick-Harris, parent leader with Think Babies Michigan.

Her story is a familiar one for parents.

She was one of the many early childhood advocates that flooded the Capitol. They met with lawmakers and made recommendations for what they say are necessary investments.

They are asking for more support for families when it comes to getting child care for kids three and under.

The event was co-hosted by the Michigan Association for the Education of Young Children and Think Babies Michigan.

Officials said current state funding isn’t cutting it.

“The system that is currently funded is not adequate and so we really need to think about how are we investing our dollars in our young children, in our families, to be able to ensure that they have all the things that they need,” said Alicia Guevara Warren with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

Supporters said COVID highlighted critical issues within the field: a lack of staffing and fewer options.

“The early childhood system is critical for people sitting on both sides of the aisle, and we want to see some bipartisan support on all of these things, and we are hopeful to be able to get there,” said Michigan League for Public Policy President Monique Stanton.