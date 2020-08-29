Child dies after police say he was abused by his mother’s boyfriend

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A boy who was fighting for his life, after police said he was abused by his mother’s boyfriend, died on Saturday. Levy Michael Robinson was 6-years-old.

According to an arrest warrant by the Ingham County Sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Quintiene Campbell is accused of harming Robinson.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell caused fractures to the boy’s face, gave him broken ribs, holes in both of his lungs, and too many whipping marks to count.

Police believe injuries could be the result of stomping. The warrant said neighbors heard murderous screams for two to three hours.

The sheriff’s office said on top of his original charges of first and third-degree child abuse, Campbell is now facing an additional charge of open murder.