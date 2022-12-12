MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a Christmas wonderland Sunday at the Meridian Historic Village.

That’s what people expect this time of the year.

“This has been kind of a tradition in the village,” said Brad Borgan, president of Friends of Historic Meridian. “We have a beautiful historic village. And it’s a great chance to bring the community in.”

Family, friends, and people from throughout mid-Michigan had an opportunity to come out and celebrate the holidays.

“I saw it on Facebook and just thought it would be fun,” said attendees from the Barron and Dawson families. “We live right down the road, so any opportunity to see Santa is fun.”

Other than getting pictures with Old St. Nick, families also had the opportunity to play games, sit in on a Christmas concert, and learn about the village’s history.

“We’ve always wondered what’s in these buildings. So, it’s kind of cool to see, for the kids to ask questions and explore,” said the Barron and Dawson families.