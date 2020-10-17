Christmas is 10 weeks away, but holiday shopping season is already underway! Check out these deep discount

NEW YORK, New York (CBS) Christmas is still 10 weeks away, but the holiday shopping season is already underway.

Amazon kicked off sales for prime members this week, but the pandemic also has other companies offering deep discounts earlier than ever.

“Way back in the day holiday shopping started with Black Friday weekend and as online sales have grown retailers have started pushing those sales earlier and earlier and this year they are going to start now,” says Samantha Gordon, Deals Editor.

Amazon was overwhelmed with orders in the Spring and Summer when Americans shifted to even more online shopping as stores shutdown. The company moved its annual two day prime day from July to this week, offering more than one million sale items. Target, Walmart and others are following suit with online deals.

“We’re also seeing sales at Sam’s Club and Best Buy and Bed, Bath and Beyond. All of these major retailers are offering these different savings,” says Gordon.

Many people are ready to take advantage of the discounts. A survey from retailmenot for 75% of Americans prefer to do their holiday shopping online. 67% say they are searching for deals during the prime days, that’s more than Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

Deeper discounts on toys in December, but shoppers who wait take a chance the toy will be sold out or won’t arrive on time.