Church turn to technology during coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During this time many churches would be packed leading up to Easter Sunday, but due to the coronavirus pandemic churches sit empty and services are being held online.

Lansing Area Church Lead Minister Joel Nagel said, “We’ve been putting out videos on our Facebook page almost every day just trying to think of new ways to encourage people and stay connected.”

He wants to make sure that Easter Sunday remains special for many during this pandemic.

“One of the things we’re doing this week, we sent out a recipe and a fun little video for everyone to make their own communion bread at home,” Nagel said. “I went around to a few places in Lansing, solitary places, and shot some videos talking about Jesus’ last week and we’re kind of using it as an Easter egg hunt for the church to try to figure out where am I and how does that relate to Jesus’ story and the bible.”

During this pandemic churches are hosting services on Facebook live and Zoom. David Kerr with the Lansing diocese said they have been making major adjustments.

“It’s very strange in many ways it’s a very sad Holy Week,” Kerr said.

He said normally during holy Thursday the church would be overflowing with people.

Kerr said, “It would be filled twice over and it’s state today it is empty and we all know the reason why and that reason is unavoidable.”

For now, Nagel offers some advice for everyone during this time.

“Keep checking in especially on your friends who have greater needs,” he said. “I think people are gonna need more and more encouragement as this goes on.”