City approves agreement for Lansing police contract

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – City Council approved an agreement on Monday evening for the Lansing Police Department.
The multi-year collective bargaining agreement was ratified by the Capital City Labor Program union at the end of last week.
The agreement would offer competitive wages and help the City seriously address legacy costs, according to a press release by Mayor Andy Schor’s Office. The agreed upon changes will go into effect immediately.
Thank you to our police officers for working with us to make these important changes and for all of the work they do to make Lansing a great city.Mayor Andy Schor
The agreement includes eliminating retiree healthcare benefits for new police officers hired after November 1st. Officers hired after that date will receive a retiree healthcare savings account instead.
Current officers who are eligible for retiree healthcare benefits will have the option to opt into a retiree healthcare savings account. Eligible officers retiring after July 1st of next year will have healthcare similar to active officers.