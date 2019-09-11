City Council bans conversion therapy in East Lansing

East Lansing, Mich (WLNS)- The East Lansing City council approved an ordinance that bans conversion therapy on minors.

The vote was approved 3-2 at the city council meeting Tuesday evening.

Conversion therapy is defined as the practice of trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation using psychological or spiritual interventions.

“We know conversion therapy is one of the harshest, most damaging things that people do to LGBTQ youth,” Talyce Murray, Chair of the East Lansing Human Rights Commission said.

In 1972 East Lansing became the second city in Michigan to make LGBTQ people a protected class and council member Aaron Stephens says this decision is a huge part of that protection.

“If we are going to be a community that says we care about every protected class in our community then we need to do things to protect them,” Stephens said.

The ban only applies to conversion therapy on those under the age of eighteen and only if it’s against their will. Offenders will receive a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine.