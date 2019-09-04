City council places Jackson city clerk on probation after deadline missed

Video Courtesy: City of Jackson YouTube Page

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson City Council voted to put the city clerk on probation for 90 days, according to City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick.

The probation follows a missed deadline for getting road repair millages on the November ballot.

The city council spoke about the issue of the road repair millages not appearing on the ballot in a closed session, but have not provided an official explanation for what went wrong.

A full review was ordered to see what happened and how it can be avoided in the future.

No vote was taken on putting a road repair millage on any future ballot.

