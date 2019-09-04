City council places Jackson city clerk on probation after deadline missed

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WLNS) - County officials are planning to restore a rare ecosystem in Michigan.

Ottawa County plans to restore Stearns Creek Park, between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan, to a "rare oak savanna ecosystem."

An oak savanna is characterized by open grasslands with prairie plants and a few large oak trees.

Before European settlers came to Michigan, the state had roughly 1.73 million acres of oak savanna, according to researchers at Western Michigan University. More than 99 percent of these original savannas are gone, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports.

Ottawa County Officials believe the 118 acres of land purchased earlier this year was once oak savanna because park surveyors found plants like prickly pear cactus and frostweed, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.

Officials plan to clear out competing pine trees and formerly farmed Christmas trees on the property so the oaks can take over once again.

The park is part of a greater effort to add 700 acres of parkland along the path of the Grand River over the next five years. The project is called the Grand River Greenway.