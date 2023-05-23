LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and City Council President Carol Wood are hoping they can move forward Tuesday after the council voted to override the mayor’s veto regarding the city budget.

Schor was hoping to dip into the rainy-day funds to meet the needs of city operations.

But according to the city council, it’s not raining. The council voted 6-1 to override Schor’s veto.

Now, the mayor’s office said they’re scrambling to find solutions to their slashed budget.

“As it stands, the money from my office budget, that’s cut about $280,000,” Schor said.

That’s not all, an unallocated $1.8 million was dispersed in Schor’s proposed budget.

Schor said that as the budget was passed originally, departments like the city attorney’s office, human relations, assessing, and others were lacking in operation funding.

“So, I’m concerned and I’m looking at alternatives,” he said. “If we don’t have money in assessing, we will be violating state law for operations because we can’t send out assessments. If we don’t do background checks and things like that for employees, we would be violating our policies.”

Meanwhile, Wood said they’re taking steps to help address these issues.

“None of us want to see the city employees not have the equipment, the means, and the things to do their job. So, I think we’re moving forward and we’re talking, and those are always good signs,” she said.

But added that she still stands behind the council’s decision.

“We’re trying to make sure the government is living within its means, that we’re not going to our savings account or ‘under the mattress’ and pulling out some dollars. We’re making sure that we’re only using the dollars that are coming in and allocating those,” Wood said.

Schor said he understands and added that he doesn’t want the community to worry.

“We will find a solution to make sure that we are able to operate, to make sure your trash gets picked up, to make sure cops come when you call 911, to make sure we have incredible parks, to make sure we have economic development and grow our city,” he said.

City council officials said they’re looking to have a proposal from the mayor by June 12, with everything squared away by June 26 at the latest.