City of East Lansing announces Why I Wear A Mask” Photo Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority is announced today that the Authority will sponsor a “Why I Wear A Mask” Photo Contest this January.

The Authority said in a press release that interested community members can participate by submitting a digital photo of themselves wearing a mask in downtown East Lansing along with a short narrative (30 words or less) about why they think it’s important to wear a mask.

Contest prizes will include the following:

1st Place – $100 Downtown East Lansing gift card and $30 voucher to shop at the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market*

2nd Place – $50 Downtown East Lansing gift card and $20 voucher to shop at the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market*

3rd Place – $25 Downtown East Lansing gift card and $20 voucher to shop at the East Lansing Downtown Underground Market*

All photos must include a downtown landmark or downtown business (preference will be given to photos featuring businesses). The deadline to submit photos is February 1, 2021. Photos can be submitted at www.cityofeastlansing.com/whyimask.