City of East Lansing office closures extended due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community, the City of East Lansing’s current office closures will be extended beyond mid-January in the interest of the community and employee health.

While the majority of City offices will continue to remain closed for in-person transactions until further notice, all essential services (police, fire, EMS, curbside trash/recycling services, water services, wastewater management and court services) will continue to remain available and non-essential staff will continue to be available remotely to assist residents with non-essential services. For a list of City phone numbers, online payment options and additional departmental service information, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/coronavirus. The departmental service information is available in the City’s Continuity of Operations Plan.

Offices that will remain closed to the public for in-person transactions include East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works, East Lansing Prime Time, the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) and the East Lansing 54B District Court.

The East Lansing Police Department’s 24/7 police desk, 409 Park Lane, will continue to remain staffed and open to the public during the office closures, and the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will also remain open for limited hours to continue offering its Remote Learning Camp as well as fitness center and pool visits on a reservation-only basis and other limited programming. Additional ELHCC details are available in the City’s Continuity of Operations Plan. While ELPL will continue to remain closed for in-person transactions, curbside pick-up services, materials by mail and the 24/7 outside lockers for hold pickups will continue to be offered. Learn more about these services at www.elpl.org.

Property owners are reminded that winter property tax bills are due on Feb. 16. Credit card and e-check payments for property taxes can be made online by visiting www.cityofeastlansing.com and clicking on the “Payments & Purchases” link. A convenience fee does apply. Payments can also be placed in the yellow drop box in the north parking lot of East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, or can be mailed to 410 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI 48823; Attn: Treasury.

Administrative and emergency management staff are continuing to actively monitor the status of COVID-19 cases in the local area as well as the latest public health directives and the distribution of vaccines. They will continue to make decisions and communicate about this situation in the coming weeks.

For the latest COVID-19 updates, community members are encouraged to visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus and www.hd.ingham.org/coronavirus. For updates from the City of East Lansing, visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/coronavirus.